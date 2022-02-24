Stifel Nicolaus Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $29.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JELD. UBS Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE:JELD opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

