Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $120.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $4,015,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

