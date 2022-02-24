Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.73-$2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Steven Madden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.730-$2.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 19,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,983. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

