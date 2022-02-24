Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRCL stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,458. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,509,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,892,000 after acquiring an additional 216,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.