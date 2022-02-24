Stem (NYSE:STEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.10

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 38740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17.

In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,575 shares of company stock worth $3,212,158.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stem by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,426 shares during the period. General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth about $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stem by 158.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $50,414,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $44,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

