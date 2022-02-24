Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) to announce $7.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.79 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.45 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.47 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.65. 9,670,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $89.44 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

