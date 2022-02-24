Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

SBLK stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.45%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

