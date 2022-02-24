SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,712.38 ($23.29).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,825 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE traded up GBX 28.50 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,611 ($21.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,501. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,597.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,610.88.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.