SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.51. 4,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,293. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.