Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.
In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 115,228 shares worth $6,963,368. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMPL opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.25. Amplitude Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
