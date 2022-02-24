Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 115,228 shares worth $6,963,368. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.25. Amplitude Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

