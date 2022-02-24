Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $145.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.88. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $124.78 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

