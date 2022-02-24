Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $125,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after acquiring an additional 737,686 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 631,149 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

