Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 77,027 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 904.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

