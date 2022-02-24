SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. SPX updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 103,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,896. SPX has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in SPX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SPX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

