Sprott (SII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of SII opened at C$47.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$41.72 and a 52 week high of C$59.64.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

