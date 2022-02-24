SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,691. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares in the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.