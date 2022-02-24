Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.90.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,024 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.