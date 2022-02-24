Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

