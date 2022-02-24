Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

SPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.50. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.