Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 48.80 Per Share

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.66) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,991 ($40.68) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,470.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,684.75. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,945 ($40.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($56.67). The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,370 ($59.43) to GBX 3,980 ($54.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($59.57) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($58.48) to GBX 4,100 ($55.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.83) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,722 ($50.62).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

