SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.48

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

