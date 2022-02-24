SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

