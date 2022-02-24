SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.55

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 10579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 141,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.