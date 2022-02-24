Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.43 or 0.06716144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,167.12 or 0.99976500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00042895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00048563 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 101,668,480 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

