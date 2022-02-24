SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of SP stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 2,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,747. The company has a market capitalization of $664.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SP Plus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

