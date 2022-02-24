Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 466,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

