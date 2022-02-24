Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.93.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,065,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,303. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

