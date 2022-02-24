Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE SO opened at $62.84 on Thursday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

