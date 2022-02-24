Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Sotherly Hotels (Get Rating)
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
