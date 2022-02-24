Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

