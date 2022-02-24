Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 69,416 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,932 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,157 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 455,899 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,090,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 820,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

IPOF opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.28.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

