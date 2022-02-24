SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.39.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$25.50 and a 52-week high of C$32.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

