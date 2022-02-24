Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Earnings Results

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,250. Sleep Number has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNBR. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

