Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

TSE SGR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.47. 181,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,591. The stock has a market cap of C$732.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.38. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of C$11.57 and a one year high of C$15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

