SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $108,925.99 and $18,081.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

