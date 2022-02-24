Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Skillz updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Skillz by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Skillz by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

