Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Skillz updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.95.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Skillz by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Skillz by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Skillz by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.