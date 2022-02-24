Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 133541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.83.
Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
