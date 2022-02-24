Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 133541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Skillz by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

