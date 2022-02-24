Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SKLZ. reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SKLZ opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. Skillz has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.1% in the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

