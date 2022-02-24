Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SKLZ. reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SKLZ opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. Skillz has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares during the period. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 2.1% in the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

