Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Skillz stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 325,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,662,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Skillz has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

