Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Skillz stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 325,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,662,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. Skillz has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

