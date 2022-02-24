SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) to report sales of $180.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.77 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full-year sales of $697.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $693.39 million to $702.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $723.66 million, with estimates ranging from $716.58 million to $730.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKIL shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkillSoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SKIL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 320,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,078. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,194,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkillSoft by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

