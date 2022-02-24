SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.41

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 2259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

SKM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,037 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 750,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,063,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,040.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 352,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 321,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

