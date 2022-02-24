SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 25.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 7.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 537,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 87,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.11 on Thursday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

