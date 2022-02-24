Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend payment by 8.1% over the last three years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of -49.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

SBGI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,020. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,775.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 613,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 578,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after buying an additional 482,706 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

