Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Shares Down 7.5%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 1,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 25,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28.

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

