Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $7.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
SVM opened at $3.71 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.