Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $7.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

SVM opened at $3.71 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 478,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

