Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $331.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.00. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $206.00 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

