SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SIF opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

