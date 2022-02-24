Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$21.45 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$15.90 and a 52-week high of C$26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.80.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.