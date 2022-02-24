Showcase (SHO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,542.29

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $83,542.29 and approximately $1,187.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.48 or 0.06833651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,384.29 or 1.00289251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048113 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

