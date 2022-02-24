ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $431,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SWAV stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.25. 438,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,283. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,314,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after acquiring an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,601,000 after buying an additional 254,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after buying an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

