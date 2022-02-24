Sheila C. Cheston Sells 1,660 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 1,660 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $659,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $386.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $291.60 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

